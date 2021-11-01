New parking restriction program in west Edmonton causes community controversy

Send this page to someone via email

Wolf Willow, in west Edmonton, is home to a popular ravine trailhead that connects to a picturesque lookout, an off-leash dog park, a pedestrian bridge across the North Saskatchewan River and a large set of stairs.

But effective Nov. 1, only residents can park in the immediate area.

One of the residents who lobbied the city for the parking restriction declined an interview and to give his name, but he said there were so many people accessing the river valley that there were issues with traffic safety, increased crime and littering.

The man said this isn’t a case of NIMBYism (not in my backyard).

Ward sipiwiyiniwak Councillor Sarah Hamilton says she encouraged the residents to lobby for their own solution.

“An overwhelming majority of people who live in this neighbourhood supported a parking program, which also limited their own access to parking,” Hamilton said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "An overwhelming majority of people who live in this neighbourhood supported a parking program, which also limited their own access to parking," Hamilton said.

But this particular program only applies to 99 homes in the area closest to the river valley access.

Doug Murray lives just outside the new restricted zone. He said when the no parking signs went up in October, he noticed congestion right away.

“There was an inordinate amount of traffic in our little keyhole crescent.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There was an inordinate amount of traffic in our little keyhole crescent."

It was then he and his wife noticed everyone flocking towards the ravine and saw the new signs prohibiting visitor parking.

“They’re going to end up parking in the crescents, here, behind me, across the street,” Murray said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They're going to end up parking in the crescents, here, behind me, across the street," Murray said.

“I feel victimized, to tell you the truth.”

He’s upset other Wolf Willow residents weren’t consulted about the decision and said instead of solving the problem, the city just moved it.

Murray also feels everyone should have easy access to the ravine. With the change, the closest parking spots to the trailhead are now eight minutes or 650 metres away.

“There’s going to be gong shows all over this neighbourhood, but then the people over here [in the restricted area] get a total pass. It’s just not right,” he said.

The DeHanns just discovered the Wolf Willow ravine, driving from southwest Edmonton for a workout on the stairs.

“I would say it’s a little bit unfortunate. We just discovered a really beautiful walk, a beautiful area, and we’d love for all Edmontonians to see it,” Jolena DeHaan said.

“We were just talking about bringing out-of-town guests on a walk like this, but they’d have to be able to access it. It was tricky, even for us, to find where to park and how to get here.”

Her husband, Brian DeHaan, said he can sympathize with the homeowners to an extent.

“They could be inconvenienced by the extra foot traffic and vehicle traffic. Hopefully, there’s a balance that can be found between access and respecting their privacy.”

The city suggested allowing parking just along the ravine, on one side of the street, across the road from houses.

It’s an idea Murray thinks would be a great compromise, allowing access and reducing traffic congestion.

But the residents within the parking exemption zone disagreed.

“There was a feeling at the time that that would not curb that anti-social behaviour,” Hamilton explained.

She said everyone deserves to feel safe in their community.

But outdoor enthusiast Oskar Urbanski said residents should work together with trail users to find a solution.

“For some people to have a voice and then others are being compromised because of that voice, I don’t find there’s that balance.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For some people to have a voice and then others are being compromised because of that voice, I don't find there's that balance."

As for Murray, he said the winter won’t be as much of an issue, as pedestrian access is down due to cold weather.

“But come springtime, you’d bet your bottom dollar that there will be people up in arms.”

The changes are part of a one-year pilot program. Non-residents parking in the resident-only zone will be given a grace period over the next month to adjust to the new rules. After that, the fine is $100.

The city said some closer parking spots are being allocated to those who are mobility-impaired and have accessible parking placards.

As for feedback, Darryl Mullen, general supervisor of traffic control and parking within traffic operations, said: “We will be collecting information during the trial and afterward to evaluate the trial program and determine what the long-term solution may be.”

Mullen said after the year is up, “a follow-up survey will be completed both within and outside the trial area, covering approximately 260 homes from the Westridge Wolf Willow Country Club community league property to the Wolf Willow Stairs.”

“We will be giving the same consideration for feedback from the general public, as well as the parking congestion and traffic safety feedback and data we collect from 311, enforcement and emergency services,” he said.