Vancouver police respond to 4,550 calls over Halloween weekend

Vancouver police say they had a busy Halloween weekend that saw them respond to thousands of calls, including dozens of serious crimes.

Vancouver police said more than 215 extra officers were deployed during what proved to be one of the busiest stretches they’ve experienced since the start of the pandemic.

Officers responded to a homicide, a fatal hit and run as well a number of other violent incidents, serious injuries and sexual assaults.

Police said a man was killed in a rollover collision near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday that left one person dead and two others in hospital.

Police released few details, but said they believe the three men were riding in a vehicle when they were involved in a “confrontation” with people in another car.

“What we do believe is there was some kind of an altercation these three men had with people in another vehicle in the area shortly before the collision occurred that caused the vehicle to roll over,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

The VPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

Police said speed and alcohol were possible factors in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Vancouver police say a vehicle struck a 66-year-old woman near Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10:20 p.m.

Police say they caught up with the suspect, a 30-year-old Surrey man, near Clark Drive and Powell Street, and arrested him.

Multiple vehicles were set on fire overnight Sunday iin what police believe were targeted arsons.

Two cars were set on fire near Prince Edward Street and East 26th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Less than two hours later, a car parked near Victoria Drive and East 54th Avenue was destroyed by fire. Investigators are looking into possible links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Officers made more than 110 arrests between Friday night and Sunday morning, including 82 people for criminal offences and 30 others for breach of peace or public intoxication.

Police received 4,550 calls for service over the weekend. More than 2,400 of those called were placed to 911, a 10-per cent increase from the same weekend last year.