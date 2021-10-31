Vancouver police looking at speed, alcohol in hit-and-run that killed 66-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking at speed and alcohol as factors in a deadly hit-and-run collision in East Vancouver on Saturday night.

Vancouver police say a driver struck a 66-year-old woman near Broadway and Commercial Drive around 10:20 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, a silver 2005 Acura TL, fled without stopping. The victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say they caught up with the suspect, a 30-year-old Surrey man, near Clark Drive and Powell Street, and arrested him.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the suspect vehicle around the time of the collision is asked to contact Vancouver police.

