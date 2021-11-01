Menu

Canada

Search for missing Guelph, Ont. teenager enters 4th day

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 5:06 pm
Grant Reeds (right) says his daughter left school on Thursday and has not been seen since. View image in full screen
Grant Reeds (right) says his daughter left school on Thursday and has not been seen since. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The search for a missing 15-year-old girl in Guelph, Ont., has entered its fourth day and was marked by a search party across the city.

Ashley Reeds was last seen leaving her school, Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute on Paisley Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Monday, dozens gathered outside of the high school to form a search party before fanning out across the city to hand out posters and knock on doors.

Reeds’ father, Grant, was part of that search and said having all these people come together for his daughter sends a positive message to her.

“If she’s seeing this, all these people are here for you. We love you and we want to find you, baby,” he said.

Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. Guelph police

Ashley was caught on a security camera a block away from her home before she vanished.

Reeds added that her going missing like this is unlike her.

“The biggest concern is that she has missed two days of school. I talk to her every night and that’s not been happening,” he explained. “She’s not responding. I’m more than concerned for her well-being and so is everybody here.”

Reeds also added that he talked to her the night before she went missing and she was very excited about a school project.

“She is doing a project building a robot,” he said. “She was very excited about that and then nothing.”

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans and pink running shoes and carrying a navy blue backpack and a beige cloth computer bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

