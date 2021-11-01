Menu

Crime

Sharp object found inside Halloween candy: South Frontenac OPP

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 5:07 pm
Sharp object found inside Halloween candy: South Frontenac OPP - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

There is a reason why you should always check your child’s Halloween candy before they eat it.

South Frontenac OPP are investigating a complaint about a sharp object found within Halloween candy.

The complaint was filed to the police at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Razor blade, needle found in Halloween candy in Brantford, police say

“The object was located prior to consumption and no injuries were sustained,” South Frontenac OPP say in a press release.

“Police remind the public to check candy before consumption.”

Police say the candy is believed to have been collected in Sydenham on Halloween night.

OPP urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

