Sharp object found inside Halloween candy: South Frontenac OPP

Send this page to someone via email

There is a reason why you should always check your child’s Halloween candy before they eat it.

South Frontenac OPP are investigating a complaint about a sharp object found within Halloween candy.

The complaint was filed to the police at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“The object was located prior to consumption and no injuries were sustained,” South Frontenac OPP say in a press release.

“Police remind the public to check candy before consumption.”

Police say the candy is believed to have been collected in Sydenham on Halloween night.

OPP urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Advertisement