Another 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Monday

Waterloo Public Health reported 49 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 20,132.

The agency no longer updates its dashboard on weekends so it represents three days’ worth of data.

Last Monday, the three-day total was 50, so this drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases slightly to 16.

Another 28 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 19,687.

It has been six days since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 303 including the four victims that were reported in October.

The region is back up to 140 active COVID-19 cases, after that number had recently fallen as low as 93 on Oct. 22.

The area also now has 15 patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including two people who are in ICU.

There are still seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area after one was declared over at an unnamed construction job while another one was also reported in the construction industry.

On the flip side, Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 895,139 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the region, which is 1,810 more than it reported on Friday.

In addition, the agency says there have 444,815 people have now been jabbed twice, which is 964 more than was announced 72 hours earlier.

This means that 75.54 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 87.72 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

