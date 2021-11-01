Menu

News

7 people injured in Centretown balcony collapse on Halloween: Ottawa paramedics

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 9:47 am
The second-floor balcony at an apartment in the 200 block of Frank Street collapsed Sunday night, injuring seven people.
The second-floor balcony at an apartment in the 200 block of Frank Street collapsed Sunday night, injuring seven people. via Ottawa Paramedic Service

A second-floor balcony collapsed on Halloween night in Ottawa, sending a number of people to hospital, according to emergency crews responding to the scene.

There were multiple people on the Frank Street balcony Sunday night just before 10 p.m. when the platform buckled and collapsed, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Photos from the scene show another balcony on the first floor was also taken off the building.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service looked after seven people, all in their 20s, who were injured in the fall.

Four patients, two men and two women, were taken to emergency departments with injuries ranging from fractured extremities to back and chest pain, according to paramedics. All four individuals are in stable condition.

The three others were assessed on the scene but were not taken to hospital.

Ottawa fire crews cleared the scene of any additional falling hazards after the collapse.

