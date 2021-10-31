Burnaby woman, 73, attacked while checking noise outside her home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP say a 73-year-old woman was assaulted early Saturday morning while checking on a noise outside her home.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Millbrook Lane and Belfriar Drive.

While the woman investigated the sound, a man attacked her, knocking her to the ground, the Mounties said.

The man fled while the woman fled inside her home and sought help from neighbours.

She was later taken to hospital for treatment of cuts and other non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the motivation was for the attack is not clear, but added there has not been any similar reports from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has video shot in the area of Millbrook Lane and Belfriar Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

