Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Burnaby woman, 73, attacked while checking noise outside her home: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 2:04 pm
Burnaby RCMP say a senior is recovering after being attacked while investigating a noise outside her home on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP say a senior is recovering after being attacked while investigating a noise outside her home on Saturday morning. Global News / File

Burnaby RCMP say a 73-year-old woman was assaulted early Saturday morning while checking on a noise outside her home.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Millbrook Lane and Belfriar Drive.

Read more: Vancouver senior seriously injured in ‘shocking’ sex assault, police say

While the woman investigated the sound, a man attacked her, knocking her to the ground, the Mounties said.

The man fled while the woman fled inside her home and sought help from neighbours.

She was later taken to hospital for treatment of cuts and other non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Vancouver police not releasing security footage related to senior’s assault by fake officers

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the motivation was for the attack is not clear, but added there has not been any similar reports from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has video shot in the area of Millbrook Lane and Belfriar Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

Click to play video: '15-year-old boy arrested after attacks on women in Burnaby' 15-year-old boy arrested after attacks on women in Burnaby
15-year-old boy arrested after attacks on women in Burnaby – Sep 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
