EHS LifeFlight makes emergency landing at Halifax airport, patients safe

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is sending a team of investigators to Halifax, after a small LifeFlight medevac plane was forced to do an emergency landing this weekend.

According to the TSB, the main landing gear collapsed on the Beech 200 aircraft.

In a statement, Colin Flynn, the senior manager at EHS LifeFlight, confirmed its aircraft completed an emergency landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are thankful all six people on board, including two patients, are safe with no reported injuries,” he said.

When it was determined that an emergency landing was necessary, EHS LifeFlight immediately dispatched ground ambulances to the airport to facilitate patient transport, Flynn said.

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) spokesperson Tiffany Chase told Global News the airport’s emergency response services was on standby to support the aircraft “as needed.”

“A short time later the aircraft landed on runway 14 and it stopped on the runway, unable to taxi off on its own,” she wrote in an email.

“At that time, all airport operations were shifted to runway 23, pending inspection of the aircraft. Around 9 p.m. last night, the aircraft was towed to a nearby hangar.”

There were no delays to the airport’s operations, said Chase.

However, Flynn said there was a “short service disruption” for EHS LifeFlight. Service resumed with the use of helicopter and the critical care ground unit.

Meanwhile, EHS LifeFlight is supporting the TSB investigation, along with PAL Aerospace — the plane’s operator — and the Department of Health and Wellness.

The TSB, which is an independent agency, will investigate as a means of advancing “transportation safety.” The board does not assign fault or determine liability.