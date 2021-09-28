No injuries to pilot after float plane makes emergency landing on lake near airport

Send this page to someone via email

The pilot of a float plane made an emergency landing on a lake near Halifax’s Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and ended up being rescued by boat.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Turf Lake.

Read more: Flight bound for Israel makes emergency landing in Halifax

According to Kevin Dean, a district fire chief with the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the pilot was coming from the eastern part of the province and was headed to Boston when the plane lost power.

“He was going to bring it into Stanfield but didn’t make it,” Dean said.

Dean described the scene as a “rough landing,” but a successful one. He said the pilot was uninjured and the plane had “minimal damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We actually put a boat in the water, went out, got the pilot to shore,” he said.

The RCMP and Transportation Safety Board of Canada will now investigate the incident.