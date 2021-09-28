Menu

Canada

No injuries to pilot after float plane makes emergency landing on lake near airport

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 4:27 pm
A pilot of a float plane performed an emergency landing on a lake near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A pilot of a float plane performed an emergency landing on a lake near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The pilot of a float plane made an emergency landing on a lake near Halifax’s Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and ended up being rescued by boat.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Turf Lake.

According to Kevin Dean, a district fire chief with the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the pilot was coming from the eastern part of the province and was headed to Boston when the plane lost power.

“He was going to bring it into Stanfield but didn’t make it,” Dean said.

Dean described the scene as a “rough landing,” but a successful one. He said the pilot was uninjured and the plane had “minimal damage.”

“We actually put a boat in the water, went out, got the pilot to shore,” he said.

The RCMP and Transportation Safety Board of Canada will now investigate the incident.

