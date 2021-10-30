Montrealers march to remember femicide victim, 24-year-old Romane Bonnier

Send this page to someone via email

A few hundred people marched downtown this afternoon to remember Romane Bonnier, the 24-year-old woman who was murdered ten days ago.

The march began outside of F.A.C.E school where Bonnier, or ‘Romy’ as her loved ones knew her, was a former student.

Friends, family and teachers thought it would be a good place to remember the budding singer.

“We decided to start the march here and end at the Rialto Theatre,” said Anne-Sophie Julien, the organizer of Saturday’s march. “Romane was a performer and artist and it was a way for us and the family to give her a show. Her last show,” she said.

Bonnier was killed in broad daylight in the Plateau area on Oct. 19 from a stabbing attack.

Francois Pelletier, 36, was arrested on the scene and remains in custody. Bonnier’s death is considered Quebec’s 17th femicide this year and a case of domestic violence, according to police.

The pair had previously lived together and police had received multiple 911 calls related to an altercation between a man and a woman on the day of her death.

Those who attended Saturday’s gathering not only wanted to remember Romy but also wanted to bring attention to the violence she and many other women have faced.

“If we haven’t been in a violent situation we all know someone who has been in one,” says Julien. “I think it’s time that we get together talk about it and make change,” she adds.

Rita Jerumanis, one of Romy’s former teachers at F.A.C.E, says more needs to be done to educate future generations so these incidents don’t have to happen.

“Getting people more aware and inviting the victims, those suffering through violence to come out and talk about it,” says Jerumanis.

A private memorial service was also held on Saturday in the Mile End for friends and family.

