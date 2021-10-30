COVID-19: 4 deaths, 226 hospitalizations reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Saturday four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
There are 226 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 53 in ICU.
Of those 226 individuals, 159 or 70 per cent were not fully vaccinated.
There are an additional 23 Saskatchewan ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.
One former ICU patient in Ontario was transferred back to Saskatchewan on Friday and is now receiving acute care.
Officials added 189 new cases on Saturday.
Regina has 43 new cases and Saskatoon has 40 new cases.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 203 or 16.8 per 100,000 people.
Officials reported 4,320 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Friday's update.
