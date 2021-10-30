SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 4 deaths, 226 hospitalizations reported in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'No out-of-province ICU transfers planned past Sunday in Saskatchewan' No out-of-province ICU transfers planned past Sunday in Saskatchewan
WATCH: During a COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Marlo Pritchard said there were no out-of-province transfers scheduled past Sunday.

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Saturday four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

There are 226 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 53 in ICU.

Read more: Saskatoon city council votes against imposing gathering limits

Of those 226 individuals, 159 or 70 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

There are an additional 23 Saskatchewan ICU patients receiving care in Ontario.

One former ICU patient in Ontario was transferred back to Saskatchewan on Friday and is now receiving acute care.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to get 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for children by mid-November' Saskatchewan to get 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for children by mid-November
Saskatchewan to get 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for children by mid-November

Officials added 189 new cases on Saturday.

Regina has 43 new cases and Saskatoon has 40 new cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 203 or 16.8 per 100,000 people.

Read more: Rapid testing kits being distributed at 18 chambers of commerce across Saskatchewan

Officials reported 4,320 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Friday’s update.

