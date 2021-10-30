Kingston boy receives visit of a lifetime

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, not even the rain could dampen the spirits of a teen in Kingston, Ont., thanks to a family friend who was in the right place at the right time.

Logan Bratt, 17, lives with a condition called Sotos disease, which makes him nonverbal. Despite that, he’s always been able to show his love of cement trucks.

Family friend Dave Shepherd had a hand in arranging a cement truck parade, of sorts.

“I work for the City and I was hauling gravel out of the yard where CBM is based in Kingston,” Shepherd said. “I just decided on a whim to go in and see if the manager would let us bring his son out to see cement trucks out there.”

For liability reasons, they weren’t able to make that happen, but they were allowed to send five mixing trucks directly to Logan’s house.

They also outfitted Logan with a CBM jacket and hardhat.

“It wasn’t even hard to find the guys to do it,” CBM Operations Manager Reg Filion said. “As soon as I told them about the story, they were in. We had a chance to put a smile on a young man’s face so we jumped on the opportunity.”

Logan’s father Dave says seeing his son’s reaction was priceless, and he is grateful for the gesture.

“It’s pretty touching when people just do this, it just makes you feel good,” Bratt said. “You know there’s a lot of good stuff going on when people can just look and say ‘I want to do this for them.'”

The drivers all received a thumbs-up from Logan – his way of saying thank you for the unexpected visit.