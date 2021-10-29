Kingston’s nighttime Santa Claus parade gets the go-ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Despite initially cancelling the 2021 Santa Claus parade, the Downtown Kingston BIA announced Friday that the popular event will be going ahead.

Whether the parade would go ahead was still up in the air until Friday, when the BIA announced that it would run Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

On Oct. 20, the BIA noted that health restrictions in place then did not allow for such events to take place, but that decision was put under review this week after the province changed capacity limits for outdoor events.

The procession will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street. The parade will be shorter, since there are fewer entries this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The BIA asks those attending to make sure they wear a mask and to physically distance from others nearby.