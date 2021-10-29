Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s nighttime Santa Claus parade gets the go-ahead

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 1:56 pm
The nighttime Santa Claus parade will indeed be going ahead this year. It will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street starting at 5 p.m Nov. 20. View image in full screen
The nighttime Santa Claus parade will indeed be going ahead this year. It will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street starting at 5 p.m Nov. 20. Global Kingston

Despite initially cancelling the 2021 Santa Claus parade, the Downtown Kingston BIA announced Friday that the popular event will be going ahead.

Whether the parade would go ahead was still up in the air until Friday, when the BIA announced that it would run Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

Read more: Kingston’s nighttime Santa Claus Parade cancelled for 2nd year in a row

On Oct. 20, the BIA noted that health restrictions in place then did not allow for such events to take place, but that decision was put under review this week after the province changed capacity limits for outdoor events.

The procession will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street. The parade will be shorter, since there are fewer entries this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The BIA asks those attending to make sure they wear a mask and to physically distance from others nearby.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Santa Claus tagDBIA tagSanta Claus Parade tagdowntown kingston tagKingston Santa Parade tagkingston santa parade approved tagnighttime parade tagnighttime santa parade tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers