COVID-19: Active cases at 10 for Peterborough area; restaurant charged under Reopening Ontario Act

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 and a new hospitalized case, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:25 p.m., the regional health unit reported 10 active cases, up from nine reported on Thursday.

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,897 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant of concern cases: 1,117 — unchanged since Wednesday's update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

Resolved cases: 1,864 — no new cases since Thursday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98.2 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 57 — down from 77 reported on Thursday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one new case since Thursday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

Outbreaks: An outbreak declared Oct. 22 remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic's beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,435) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.6 per cent (11 cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 63,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 100 more since Thursday's update.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Late Thursday, the health unit reported Wild Wing at 171 Charlotte St. was charged with lack of compliance with proof of vaccine and identification on Oct. 21. It comes with an $880 fine.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 11:06 a.m. Thursday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Wednesday. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Wednesday. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open. Orono Public School in Orono: One new case. School remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Friday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

A case at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough was reported resolved on Friday.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and two per cent of students (down one per cent) and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

