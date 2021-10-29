136 lives have been saved in Waterloo Region by COVID-19 vaccines: Waterloo Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health added a new page to its dashboard on Friday that it says shows the effects of COVID-19 vaccinations in Waterloo Region.

One of the charts shows that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented 785 severe outcomes in Waterloo Region, a number that includes 136 lives saved.

The region says it is using methodology developed by Public Health England to devise those numbers.

In addition, the page also offers data about hospital stays caused by the virus since Dec. 22, 2020, the first day a COVID-19 vaccine was given in Waterloo Region.

The region says over that timeframe there have been 721 unvaccinated patients in area hospitals because of COVID-19. Comparatively, there have been 86 patients who were partially vaccinated and just 28 who were fully vaccinated.

It also provided the intensive care unit numbers as well, with 164 COVID-19 patients not vaccinated, 22 partially vaccinated and just four fully vaccinated.

These numbers will be updated every second week, with a spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health telling Global News that the numbers were requested to be added to the dashboard.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 26 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, the second consecutive day the area has had 20 or more new cases announced.

This brings the total number of cases in the area to 20,083 and increases the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases to 16.1.

Another 13 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,659.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Waterloo Region, leaving the death toll at 303, including the four victims in March.

The region now has 120 active COVID-19 cases, including 12 people who are in area hospitals, two of whom are in ICU.

The area is back up to seven active COVID-19 outbreaks after two more were declared, including one at a home daycare and one at Cornerstone Christian School in Wellesley where multiple cohorts are involved.

Waterloo Public Health says 894,129 vaccinations have occurred, which is 706 more than it reported on Thursday.

In addition, 443,581 area residents have now been vaccinated, which is 476 more than were announced 24 hours earlier.

This means that 75.33 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 87.48 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 599,259.

According to Friday’s report, 63 cases were recorded in Toronto, 34 in Windsor, 32 in Peel Region, 30 in York Region and 30 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province stayed at 9,865 as no new deaths were recorded.

