Health

Ontario court lifts temporary injunction on Toronto hospital network vaccine mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers' Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he is speaking with hospital officials before deciding on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. He said he’s concerned about the impact a COVID-19 vaccine mandate might have on the system “months down the road” if the government has to let go of a large number of healthcare workers – Oct 15, 2021

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has lifted a temporary injunction that paused enforcement of a Toronto hospital network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, saying he does not have the jurisdiction to grant the relief sought by a group of unvaccinated workers.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy issued the interim injunction last week after several unvaccinated employees filed an emergency application as part of a legal challenge against the University Health Network’s immunization mandate.

The hospital network had said staff who didn’t receive both COVID-19 shots by Oct. 22 would lose their jobs. The workers allege the policy is illegal and discriminatory.

Read more: Ontario court has no jurisdiction in workers’ challenge of hospital vaccine mandate: UHN

In a written decision released today, Dunphy says that when it comes to unionized UHN staff, the “essential character” of the dispute lies squarely within the realm of the labour relations system.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, it should be resolved through arbitration, grievances and other labour relations processes, he says, noting that all unions whose members are affected have taken such steps to challenge the vaccine policy.

READ MORE: Several Ontario hospitals move to enact mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors

As for non-union UHN staff, Dunphy says private-sector employers are allowed to fire employees at will, and the only remedy available for termination without cause is compensation — not reinstatement.

Dunphy stresses, however, that his decision regarding the temporary injunction “does not address the question of the merits or legality of the vaccine policy adopted by UHN.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
