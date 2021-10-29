Menu

Crime

Defence wraps case in Robert Leeming murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 1:11 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT.
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT. Credit: Calgary Police Service

The defence has wrapped up its case in the trial of a Calgary man who admitted to the murder of his girlfriend but denies he also killed her 22-month-old daughter.

Robert Leeming, who is 36, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett and not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Aliyah Sanderson.

The woman and child were reported missing in April of 2019 and, a few weeks later, their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

Leeming was the only witness to testify for the defence.

He says Aliyah accidentally died after falling down some stairs and he then killed Lovett when she accused him of harming the girl.

Read more: Calgary murder suspect Robert Leeming testifies he had nothing to do with toddler’s death

Closing arguments in the judge-alone trial are scheduled for Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
