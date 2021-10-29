SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT


Health

LHSC reports rise in ‘uncivil discourse’ toward staff, physicians, patients

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2021 5:29 pm
London Health Sciences Centre made the revelation in a Twitter thread that referenced a recent 'security incident' at Victoria Hospital. View image in full screen
London Health Sciences Centre made the revelation in a Twitter thread that referenced a recent 'security incident' at Victoria Hospital. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it has “witnessed an increase in uncivil discourse directed towards staff, physicians and fellow patients, both in person and online” in recent weeks as the London, Ont., hospital network gets ready to implement a visitor COVID-19 vaccine policy.

LHSC made the revelation in a series of tweets published on Friday morning that alluded to a “security incident” at Victoria Hospital earlier this week.

Read more: COVID-19 — LHSC implementing visitor vaccine policy Nov. 1

Few details were provided about the incident, with LHSC adding that it “can’t comment on the specifics of the matter due to privacy and confidentiality.”

“In recent weeks we have witnessed an increase in uncivil discourse directed towards staff, physicians and fellow patients,” said LHSC.

“We’re extremely disappointed by this.”

In a statement to Global News on Friday afternoon, LHSC said the concerning trend is being seen “both online and, to a lesser degree, in person.”

The hospital network added that there are “established security measures to assist staff who are faced with potentially unsafe situations,” along with supports for affected employees.

Read more: COVID-19 — London, Ont. researchers to study impact on brain of ‘moral injury’ in health-care workers

The hospital network’s Twitter thread also made reference to health protocols it has implemented due to COVID-19, including a universal mask policy that has been around since the onset of the pandemic.

More recently, LHSC fired 84 employees for failing to meet a deadline contained within its COVID-19 vaccine policy and a similar policy for visitors is set to start on Monday.

“Disruptive behaviour makes it more challenging to safely and effectively deliver needed care, on top of those challenges already created by the pandemic,” LHSC added in its statement.

“For the sake of our patients, care partners, staff and physicians, we encourage respectful conduct and conversation, whether at the point of care or online.”

