Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged after officer has bicycle thrown at him: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Police identify man killed in Scarborough shooting' Police identify man killed in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police identified the city’s latest shooting victim as 27-year-old Jamal James. James was shot early Thursday morning at a housing complex near Malvern Mall. As Morganne Campbell reports, the man is being remembered as an entrepreneur who was very close with his family.

Guelph police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after an officer had a bicycle thrown at him on Thursday.

Officers were called to investigate a shoplifter near Stone and Edinburgh roads shortly before noon after someone allegedly placed several items in a bag and left a store without paying.

Read more: Man armed with knife demanded drugs from Guelph business, police say

Police said officers located a suspect near Edinburgh Road and Dean Avenue, but the man refused to stop and rode his bicycle across several lawns.

“When he was finally stopped, he picked up the bicycle and threw it at one of the officers, striking him in the upper body,” police said in a news release.

The officer was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken into custody and police said they found stolen credit cards and IDs on him as well as some crystal meth.

Click to play video: 'Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham' Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham

Police also allege the man used stolen identification to purchase a cellphone with a contract.

Read more: Man accused of swinging hockey stick at employees of Guelph business: police

Charges against the accused include assaulting a police officer with a weapon, theft, fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in January.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagShoplifting tagAssaulting a Police Officer tagPolice officer assault tagbicycle thrown at officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers