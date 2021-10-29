Guelph man charged after officer has bicycle thrown at him: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after an officer had a bicycle thrown at him on Thursday.

Officers were called to investigate a shoplifter near Stone and Edinburgh roads shortly before noon after someone allegedly placed several items in a bag and left a store without paying.

Police said officers located a suspect near Edinburgh Road and Dean Avenue, but the man refused to stop and rode his bicycle across several lawns.

“When he was finally stopped, he picked up the bicycle and threw it at one of the officers, striking him in the upper body,” police said in a news release.

The officer was not injured.

The man was taken into custody and police said they found stolen credit cards and IDs on him as well as some crystal meth.

Police also allege the man used stolen identification to purchase a cellphone with a contract.

Charges against the accused include assaulting a police officer with a weapon, theft, fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in January.