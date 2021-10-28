Menu

Crime

Man armed with knife demanded drugs from Guelph business, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 10:30 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after someone walked into a business armed with a knife on Wednesday afternoon and demanded drugs.

Officers were called to the area of Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway at around 4 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Read more: Man accused of swinging hockey stick at employees of Guelph business, police say

In a news release, police said the man entered the business with a knife held in the air while yelling that he wanted narcotics.

The man ran out before officers arrived and was seen running toward another business. But police found him lying face down in some bushes.

Police added that a knife was later found close to where the suspect was hiding.

No product was reported stolen and no one was injured.

Police did not identify the business in question but there are two pharmacies in that immediate area.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with robbery with a weapon and breaching probation. He remains in custody, pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

