B.C. dairy farm’s licence suspended amid ‘very serious’ animal abuse allegations

A Fraser Valley dairy farm has had its licence suspended and is facing an investigation from the BC SPCA over allegations of animal cruelty.

The B.C. Milk Marketing Board said Thursday it had suspended Cedar Valley Farms’ licence, after being notified by the SPCA of possible violations of the province’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Dairy Cattle.

The BC SPCA said it began an investigation after receiving video appearing to show “very serious instances of animal abuse” on the farm.

The agency conducted a surprise inspection, and says it is now reviewing more than 300 video clips as it prepares a case for Crown prosecutors.

Some of the video appears to show violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and potentially the Criminal Code of Canada, the SPCA said.

“This is a high-priority investigation and we are building a very strong case to present to Crown counsel with a recommendation for charges,” BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said.

The SPCA is also calling out what it calls a “lack of accountability on commercial farms” and the need for a third-party auditing system, including video monitoring.

The organization says that while it conducts close to 9,000 investigations per year, it lacks the resources to monitor the province’s 5,000 commercial farms.

The B.C. Milk Marketing Board said it was working with the province to ensure the oversight and care of the farm’s animals, and that it was conducting its own investigation.

Global News has requested comment from Cedar Valley Farms.