Economy

Downtown Lethbridge BRZ welcomes new community director

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Downtown BRZ welcomes new community director' Lethbridge Downtown BRZ welcomes new community director
WATCH ABOVE: The Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone has hired a new team member and announced a new business-driven partnership. Quinn Campbell explains.

A new team member has joined the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ) team,  but she is not new to Lethbridge. Sarah Amies is now the new community director,

“I wasn’t ready yet to retire, I’ve still got more to offer, I love serving this community of ours,” said Amies.

Read more: Downtown Lethbridge construction; ‘it’s going to have some great long-term benefits’

She has an extensive work history in the city with 15 years at the University of Lethbridge and 20 years at Lethbridge Family Services-Immigrant Services.

She said she is now ready to tackle a new opportunity where she can put her organizational skills to work.

“I’m very interested in increasing awareness, both within the membership and the city, as to what services the Downtown Revitalization Zone does to beautify and maintain safe streets,” said Amies.

Story continues below advertisement

Her first major project for the first week on the job has been partnering with another non-profit organization in the city, Economic Development Lethbridge. The partnership will help the BRZ come up with short- and long-term goals.

Read more: Lethbridge officials look to enhance city’s potential for streamlined trade with U.S.

“We will become that much more cohesive, we will have a direction we can work with our membership partners on,” Amies added.

Trevor Lewington the CEO with Economic Development Lethbridge said its always nice to collaberate with other like minded organizations- and help them succeed, “They have identified six priorities for us to support them on, so for example, we’ll be helping them with a policy manual, with a board orientation process, working on sort of those administrative things that are out of the public eye but matter a lot in terms of ensuring a sustainable and functioning organization.”

The contract between the two organizations is for 12 months and work is already underway.

 

