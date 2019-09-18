Economy September 18 2019 7:47pm 02:04 Lethbridge economy punches above its weight A new report from the Conference Board of Canada shows Lethbridge is outperforming the rest of the province in GDP growth and is projected to continue the trend. Emily Olsen reports. Lethbridge economy punches above its weight as mid-sized Alberta city: report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5921551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5921551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?