Lethbridge Downtown BRZ executive director Ted Stilson retires

Former executive director of the Lethbridge Downtown Business Revitalization Zone — or BRZ — Ted Stilson is hanging up his hat after more than two decades.

“I think the first few years of my employment with the BRZ was most exciting because we were basically starting with a blank slate,” Stilson said, discussing the Main Street Project, which completely morphed the city’s downtown region into a more welcoming, business-friendly space.

The self-described “downtowner” says his time serving the area only strengthened his commitment to it.

“You just fall in love with our downtown core, so you take that pride of ownership,” he said. Tweet This

Those who have worked with Stilson say his passion is contagious.

“He has just remained so positive,” City of Lethbridge Urban Revitalization Manager Andrew Malcolm said. “He still is so optimistic around the future of downtown and the City of Lethbridge.

“That’s encouraging and provides inspiration to someone like myself who probably has quite a long career ahead of me in the downtown.”

Partner organizations like the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce also benefited from his relentless pursuit of supporting local.

“Of course with COVID-19 and downtown businesses really impacted — because a lot of them are small businesses — he was very quick to try to make sure that the advocacy and local programming and initiatives we were partnering on were really kind of hitting the nail on what it was they needed,” Chamber Communication & Policy Strategist Noorin Chatur-Muhammad said Friday.

Incoming executive director, Tulene Steiestol, said Stilson spent plenty of time showing her the ropes.

“It was like a proud father, showing me the various buildings. Tweet This

“Whether they had gone through any kind of refurbishment or enhancement, everything even to the awnings and making them consistent.

“His heart and soul is here in downtown Lethbridge.”

And what is ahead for Stilson now?

“It’s definitely a surreal feeling,” he said.

“[I’m] spending more time with my family and my wife, and just enjoying the downtown as a downtowner and not somebody who works in the downtown core, which will be fun.” Tweet This

Adding his final, familiar refrain: “Now, more than ever, we need to support local.”