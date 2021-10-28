Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario would compel employers to let workers wear poppies around Remembrance Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Whole Foods faces backlash before reversing rule prohibiting staff wearing poppies' Whole Foods faces backlash before reversing rule prohibiting staff wearing poppies
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 6, 2020) U.S.-based Whole Foods has now reversed course after earlier ordering staff not to wear a poppy ahead of Remembrance Day. Jordan Armstrong reports – Nov 6, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario is introducing legislation that would give workers the right to wear a poppy during the week of Remembrance Day.

The Progressive Conservative government says it wants to enshrine the right in law to remind employers that Ontario “owes a debt of gratitude” to those who serve the country.

It says that position should be reflected in employment policies and practices.

Read more: Whole Foods will let staff wear poppies after firestorm over ‘disgraceful’ ban

There will be an exception to the proposed law if a poppy poses a safety hazard.

Premier Doug Ford vowed to introduce the legislation last November amid controversy over a since-revoked policy at grocery chain Whole Foods Market that forbade employees from wearing anything other than their basic uniforms, including poppies.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S.-based Whole Foods said it had not intended to suggest a lack of support for Remembrance Day and called the feedback it received on the matter helpful.

Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts capacity limits for outdoor public events' Ontario lifts capacity limits for outdoor public events
Ontario lifts capacity limits for outdoor public events
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagpolitics tagOntario government tagRemembrance Day tagFord government tagPoppies tagqueen's park tagOntairo legislature tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers