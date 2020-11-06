Whole Foods doubles down amid firestorm over ‘disgraceful’ ban on staff wearing poppies

Send this page to someone via email

Whole Foods is doubling down on a controversial policy banning Canadian employees from wearing the poppy, which is a sign of remembrance and respect for fallen soldiers.

News of the ban was first reported by CBC News, citing an employee from an Ottawa Whole Foods location who was quoted saying their supervisor compared wearing the poppy to “supporting a cause.”

The poppy, however, is non-political.

It is worn during the lead up to Remembrance Day across the country and by Canadians from all backgrounds, faiths and positions on the political spectrum as a symbol of respect.

Whole Foods repeatedly refused to answer questions about its reason for the ban on Friday.

Instead, it provided a statement that answered none of the questions sent by Global News asking for the specific reason behind the ban, citing instead its “dress code policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Whole Foods Market honours the men and women who have and continue to bravely serve their country. We support Remembrance Day in all of our Canadian stores by observing a moment of silence on November 11th and by donating to the Legion’s Poppy Campaign,” said a company spokesperson.

“With the exception of those items required by law, our dress code policy prohibits any additions to our standard uniform.”

However, the decision puts the company — owned by American conglomerate Amazon — at odds with other Canadian grocery chains and broad public support for the wearing of poppies.

READ MORE: Futuristic fundraising for a pandemic poppy campaign

A spokesperson for Sobeys confirmed employees at the grocery chain are welcome to wear poppies, with the only exception being those who are actively preparing food because of the pin.

Jacqueline Weatherbee, spokesperson for Sobeys, said employees involved in food preparation often choose to wear a poppy sticker that the chain makes available through the Royal Canadian Legion.

Employees at Farm Boy, owned by the same parent company as Sobeys, are also permitted to wear their poppies while working, said a spokesperson for that chain.

Global News has also reached out to representatives from Loblaw Ltd., which operates Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart chains, and will update this story with their response.

Story continues below advertisement

News of Whole Foods’ decision quickly sparked broad condemnation on Friday.

The criticism came from across the political spectrum, with Liberal Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford and NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus blasting the move.

MacAulay called the move “absolutely unacceptable” while Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, called it “outrageous.”

“Wake up, Whole Foods,” Rae tweeted. “In Canada we show respect to veterans and the thousands who made the ultimate sacrifice by wearing the poppy.”

O’Toole accused the American chain of “trying to be Woke Foods” while Ford called the move “disgusting and disgraceful,” calling for an immediate apology and reversal of the decision.

Ford also pledged to introduce provincial legislation banning employers from prohibiting staff from wearing poppies during the week before Remembrance Day.

Angus urged Canadians to shop elsewhere.

“No self-respecting Canadian would shop in a place run by Americans who tell us they don’t respect our poppy. Don’t give these creeps a dime of your money friends.” Tweet This

Independent MP and former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould also called the move “outrageous.”

This is absolutely unacceptable — the poppy is an important symbol of remembrance, and it’s more important than ever that everyone support the @RoyalCdnLegion’s Poppy Campaign this year. #CanadaRemembers https://t.co/bpSRcDP7zD — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) November 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The sacrifice of Canadians in the past provides the freedom for a US grocery chain to be stupid today. Let’s tell Whole Foods to stop trying to be Woke Foods. The poppy is not a cause, it is a sign of respect. https://t.co/LFg63PiB9Y — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) November 6, 2020

It’s disgusting and disgraceful that @WholeFoods has banned poppies for their employees. We will always stand with our veterans. Whole Foods should apologize and immediately reverse this decision. Everyone should wear a poppy #lestweforget. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

We will introduce legislation that prohibits any employer from banning their staff from wearing a poppy during Remembrance Week. #lestweforget #onpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 6, 2020

This is outrageous. Wake up, Whole Foods. In Canada we show respect to veterans and those thousands who made the ultimate sacrifice by wearing a poppy. #PoppyAppeal https://t.co/ndeyKTQiSu — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) November 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This is outrageous! Whole Foods grocery chain bans employees from wearing poppies https://t.co/OpgHjT654W — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) November 6, 2020

Looks like it's going to be a very bleak week for sales at @WholeFoodsPR

No self-respecting Canadian would shop in a place run by Americans who tell us they don't respect the poppy.

Don't give these creeps a dime of your money friends. — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) November 6, 2020

Advertisement