Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary man charged after Ontario girl endured ‘years of abuse and suffering’: ALERT

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic' Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH (April 2020): The ALERT internet child exploitation unit says reports of online sexual exploitation in Alberta have spiked during the COVID-19 crusis. As Kendra Slugoski explains, in March, there more than double the average number of cases reported and increased internet use may be to blame. – Apr 21, 2020

A 28-year-old Calgary man has been charged with a number of offences including making child porn, extortion and counselling suicide after a cross-Canada investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and the Ontario Provincial Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) coordinated on a six-month investigation where an Ontario girl reported she was sexually extorted and harassed online.

The offences date back a period of five years when the victim was 11 years old, ALERT said in a Thursday news release.

She reported receiving unsolicited messages from someone she didn’t know on various social media channels.

“The messages were both sexual and violent in nature,” ALERT said. “Initially the victim was pressured into sending sexually explicit photos, and when the victim relented, the suspect allegedly threatening to kill the victim’s family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further, the suspect coerced the victim to attempt suicide.”

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic contributed to rise in online child exploitation, Fintrac says

A suspect was identified by investigators and a Calgary home was searched on Oct. 21.

Brady Provost, 28, was arrested and charged with counselling suicide, extortion, intimidation, child luring, harassing telecommunications, uttering threats, making child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making explicit materials available to a child.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT' Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT
Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT – Apr 28, 2021

“This is a heart-breaking case with the victim enduring years of abuse and suffering,” said Det. Krista Mapplebeck. “It comes at a great relief to make an arrest and will undoubtedly help in the victim’s healing process.”

Story continues below advertisement

“While this case highlights the borderless nature of these crimes, it also sends a message to those who exploit children about the tenacity and collaboration exhibited by Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigators across Canada,” said Det.-Const. Cory Wilson of the OPP CSEU.

“The courage and resilience of this victim is an inspiration to all.”

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

A number of electronic devices were seized from Provost’s Calgary home and will be subject to expert forensic analysis, ALERT said.

Police are exploring the possibility of identifying other victims. Anyone with information about these investigations, or any child exploitation offence, is encouraged to contact local police.

Click to play video: 'Battling online child sexual exploitation' Battling online child sexual exploitation
Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social Media tagAlberta Justice tagALERT tagChild Abuse tagChild Luring tagChild Porn tagUttering Threats tagChild Exploitation tagInternet Child Exploitation tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Team tagontario police tagOnline Exploitation tagcounselling suicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers