Quebec reports 5 more deaths, 478 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec health officials reported 478 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have dropped by three, for a total of 254, including nine new entries and 22 new discharges. Of those, 67 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, for an increase of one since the previous day.

There have been five more deaths linked to the virus.

The province completed 32,889 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It also administered 14,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the last update, including 13,174 doses in the last 24 hours. To date, there have been a total of 13,209,715 doses administered in Quebec.

Outside of the province, 215,977 doses were administered to Quebecers, for a cumulative total of 13,425,692 doses received by Quebecers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 424,291 cases of COVID-19 and reported 11,490 deaths.