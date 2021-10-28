Menu

Health

Quebec reports 5 more deaths, 478 new COVID-19 cases

By Staff Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Tensions mount between Quebec premier and family doctors as Legault threatens sanctions' Tensions mount between Quebec premier and family doctors as Legault threatens sanctions
François Legault is vowing to take action against family doctors who fail to take on enough patients. On Wednesday, Quebec's premier said he was losing patience with a "minority" of doctors who aren't working enough and is threatening to punish them with sanctions. Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports.

Quebec health officials reported 478 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have dropped by three, for a total of 254, including nine new entries and 22 new discharges. Of those, 67 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, for an increase of one since the previous day.

There have been five more deaths linked to the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 spreading in Quebec’s northernmost region for first time during pandemic

The province completed 32,889 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It also administered 14,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the last update, including 13,174 doses in the last 24 hours. To date, there have been a total of 13,209,715 doses administered in Quebec.

Outside of the province, 215,977 doses were administered to Quebecers, for a cumulative total of 13,425,692 doses received by Quebecers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 424,291 cases of COVID-19 and reported 11,490 deaths.

