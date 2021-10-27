Menu

Health

Quebec records 478 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs' Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs
Quebec and British Columbia are the only two provinces that continue to ban dancing in bars and nightclubs as part of their COVID-19 regulations. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, dancers held a protest in Montreal on Saturday to express their opposition to the measures that they are calling unfair.

Quebec is reporting 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths attributable to the virus.

The province has been averaging 412 new infections on a daily basis over the last seven days.

Read more: COVID-19 spreading in Quebec’s northernmost region for first time during pandemic

Of the new cases, 345 are among unvaccinated Quebecers, or people less than 14 days removed from their first dose of vaccine.

Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are 19.7 times more likely to end up being hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Lachine Hospital to close down ER amid staff shortages' Lachine Hospital to close down ER amid staff shortages
Lachine Hospital to close down ER amid staff shortages

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by two the last 24 hours with 18 patients admitted and 20 discharged for a total of 257. Of those, 66 are in the ICU which remains unchanged since yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, over 13,1 shots have been administered in the province, including 10,021 doses in the last 24 hours.

Quebec has recorded 423,813  infections since the start of the health crisis and 408,458 recoveries. The death toll linked to complications from the virus stands at 11,485.

