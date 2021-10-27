Quebec records 478 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths attributable to the virus.

The province has been averaging 412 new infections on a daily basis over the last seven days.

Of the new cases, 345 are among unvaccinated Quebecers, or people less than 14 days removed from their first dose of vaccine.

Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are 19.7 times more likely to end up being hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by two the last 24 hours with 18 patients admitted and 20 discharged for a total of 257. Of those, 66 are in the ICU which remains unchanged since yesterday.

To date, over 13,1 shots have been administered in the province, including 10,021 doses in the last 24 hours.

Quebec has recorded 423,813 infections since the start of the health crisis and 408,458 recoveries. The death toll linked to complications from the virus stands at 11,485.