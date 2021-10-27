Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 27 2021 7:48am
04:39

COVID-19 update

Quebec is one of only two provinces that continues to ban dancing in bars and nightclubs as part of their COVID-19 regulations. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to weigh in on the measure.

