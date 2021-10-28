Cambridge high school place under hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge high school was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday morning.

Police announced on Twitter that Jacob Hespeler Secondary School had been placed under a hold and secure at 10:30 a.m. but within 30 minutes, it had been lifted.

They said the move was made as a “safety precaution” as police conducted an investigation on Holiday Inn Drive.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

“All students and staff were safe,” the Waterloo Region District School Board stated.

“All J.H.S.S. home and away games have been cancelled for today and staff are determining the possibility of rescheduling them.”

The hold and secure has been lifted. There is no concern for public safety. Thank you to the students, school staff and the community for your patience as we conducted the investigation. https://t.co/aUr5tqaGhw — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2021