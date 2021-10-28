Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge high school place under hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 11:09 am
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. View image in full screen
Jacob Hespeler Secondary School. Google Maps

A Cambridge high school was briefly placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday morning.

Police announced on Twitter that Jacob Hespeler Secondary School had been placed under a hold and secure at 10:30 a.m. but within 30 minutes, it had been lifted.

Read more: Ammo found in car abandoned after hit and run in Cambridge: Waterloo police

They said the move was made as a “safety precaution” as police conducted an investigation on Holiday Inn Drive.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Read more: Cambridge pair arrested in connection with drug overdose death of 1-year-old boy

“All students and staff were safe,” the Waterloo Region District School Board stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“All J.H.S.S. home and away games have been cancelled for today and staff are determining the possibility of rescheduling them.”

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWRDSB tagCambridge hold and secure tagJacob Hespeler Secondary School Cambridge tagJacob Hespeler Secondary School Hold and secure tagWaterloo Region District Sschool Board tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers