Ontario further extends temporary wage increase for personal support workers

TORONTO — Ontario is extending a temporary wage increase for more than 150,000 publicly funded personal support workers until the end of March.

The boost of between two and three dollars an hour was introduced last October, and was due to expire at the end of the month.

The province brought in the raise in an effort to attract new employees and retain existing ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says the extension will cost $373 million.

Eligible workers in home and community care and long-term care have had their wages boosted by $3, as do people providing personal and direct support for children, community and social services.

Personal support workers in hospitals have a temporary $2 per hour raise.