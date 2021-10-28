SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario further extends temporary wage increase for personal support workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford commits to making top-up pay permanent for Ontario PSWs' Doug Ford commits to making top-up pay permanent for Ontario PSWs
In a push to recruit more personal support care workers, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday he is committed to making the $3 pandemic top-up for pay permanent. But advocates and his opposition critics say that isn’t enough to recruit enough new employees, and should’ve been done already. Matthew Bingley reports – Jul 5, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is extending a temporary wage increase for more than 150,000 publicly funded personal support workers until the end of March.

The boost of between two and three dollars an hour was introduced last October, and was due to expire at the end of the month.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford says ‘it’s a guarantee’ to keeping pay increase for personal support workers

The province brought in the raise in an effort to attract new employees and retain existing ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says the extension will cost $373 million.

Read more: Ontario PSW pay gap hurts home care services, advocate group says, calls for more funding

Eligible workers in home and community care and long-term care have had their wages boosted by $3, as do people providing personal and direct support for children, community and social services.

Personal support workers in hospitals have a temporary $2 per hour raise.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
