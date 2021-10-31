Longueuil artists in search of new studio space

Eight local artists in Longueuil , Que., are upset they are losing their unconventional studio space at Place Charles-Lemoyne.

Around 42,000 people walk by the Ephemeral Studios located above the Longueuil Metro station every day.

Over the last two and a half years the location has given many artists exposure.

“This is an amazing project in terms of building community amongst artists,” says Tasha Aulls. “It has given us visibility.”

But six weeks ago they were told they would have to leave. The building was sold by the city to developers who are expected to completely transform the area with residential and commercial buildings.

Originally the artists were told they would have until Dec. 31, but the city cut that contract short and told them they would have to vacate the area by the end of October.

The city says it is working with the Conseil des Arts to relocate the artists, but Nathalie Baroud thinks they should be part of the new development.

“What we are doing is important,” says Baroud. “We are part of this.

“We are building together the city that we want to create,” says Baroud, adding there is a lack of space for artists to showcase their work in Longueuil.

“There are many ways to support artists. Just look around the world for examples,” she says. “Sometimes it goes through subsidies, sometimes it goes through a tax break. Sometimes it’s just to have help to structure.”

Although the location of these spaces was unconventional, artists say they meant a lot to a lot of people.

“I think the number of people that have come in and just from the public – oftentimes it’s the public who haven’t had an interest in the arts before,” says Aulls. “They would come in time after time and talk to us about our art.”

The studios will close Oct. 31. Where the remaining artists will go remains to be seen.

Spokesperson for the City of Longueuil, Hans Brouillette says half of the artists have been relocated and it is working on helping the others. “Believe me, the city is doing everything to make sure they will find a place,” he says.