Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2021 9:19am
03:35

Artch art exhibit

A springboard for emerging talents of contemporary art, Artch offers young artists the opportunity to showcase their works in an open air exhibit in downtown Montreal. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has all the details.

