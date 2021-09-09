Global News Morning Montreal September 9 2021 9:19am 03:35 Artch art exhibit A springboard for emerging talents of contemporary art, Artch offers young artists the opportunity to showcase their works in an open air exhibit in downtown Montreal. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has all the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?