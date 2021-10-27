Hydro One customers can now report power outages by text

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One customers are now able to report power outages by text and can receive text updates on power restoration status and times.

“We are always listening to our customers and supporting their evolving needs by offering more choices, whether it is through increased account customization or new self-serve tools that make their lives easier,” Jason Fitzsimmons, Hydro One’s chief corporate affairs and customer care officer, said in a statement.

“We’re in a digital age where consumers expect mobile self-serve tools available at their fingertips and we are proud to be the first electricity provider in Ontario to offer customers the option to report their outage to us by text.”

To report an outage, Hydro One clients can text WATTS (92887).

The company said its new text feature aligns with Hydro One’s commitment to providing good customer service and innovative tools to customers.

Hydro One clients can also track outages in their area through outage alerts and an outage map, and can also access an app where outages can be reported.

