Canada

Hydro One reaches tentative contract agreement with union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 7:58 am
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. View image in full screen
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Hydro One Inc. has reached a tentative contract agreement with the union that represents about 1,800 employees in critical engineering, supervisory and administrative jobs.

Terms of the two-year deal with the Society of United Professionals were not immediately available.

Union members are expected to vote on the agreement by the end of July.

Read more: Hydro One warns of payment scam circulating in Peterborough as operations begin in June

Michelle Johnston, president of the Society of United Professionals, says the agreement provides stability as Ontarians turn their minds to pandemic recovery.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

It has approximately 8,700 employees.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
