Hydro One reaches tentative contract agreement with union

TORONTO — Hydro One Inc. has reached a tentative contract agreement with the union that represents about 1,800 employees in critical engineering, supervisory and administrative jobs.

Terms of the two-year deal with the Society of United Professionals were not immediately available.

Union members are expected to vote on the agreement by the end of July.

Michelle Johnston, president of the Society of United Professionals, says the agreement provides stability as Ontarians turn their minds to pandemic recovery.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

It has approximately 8,700 employees.

