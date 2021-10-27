Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Eighty-pound dinosaur statue stolen from Burnaby, B.C. backyard

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 2:54 pm
Burnaby RCMP says an 80-pound dinosaur statue was stolen from a North Burnaby, B.C. backyard and its owner would like it back. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP says an 80-pound dinosaur statue was stolen from a North Burnaby, B.C. backyard and its owner would like it back. Submitted/Burnaby RCMP

An 80-pound dinosaur statue was stolen from the backyard of a Burnaby, B.C., home last week.

The mottled green fibreglass statue was reported missing from a property in the northern part of the city on Tuesday morning.

Read more: ‘Pumpkin therapy’: How a Chilliwack, B.C. man’s 430-pound pumpkin helps him heal

Click to play video: 'B.C. family behind viral video of airport dinosaur reunion' B.C. family behind viral video of airport dinosaur reunion
B.C. family behind viral video of airport dinosaur reunion – Feb 23, 2020

According to tweets from the Burnaby RCMP on Wednesday, the item was reportedly part of the Alberta Pavilion at the 1986 World Exposition in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“First thought to be from the Late Jurassic or Cretaceous period, he or she is actually from the Expo 86 era,” reads the tweet. “Please contact police with any info.”

The Mounties note that the cat pictured on top of the dinosaur’s head is not a suspect in the crime.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby tagburnaby rcmp tagBurnaby crime tagBurnaby police tagdinosaur statue stolen in Burnaby tagStolen dinosaur Burnaby tagStolen dinosaur statue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers