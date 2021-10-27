Eighty-pound dinosaur statue stolen from Burnaby, B.C. backyard

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-pound dinosaur statue was stolen from the backyard of a Burnaby, B.C., home last week.

The mottled green fibreglass statue was reported missing from a property in the northern part of the city on Tuesday morning.

According to tweets from the Burnaby RCMP on Wednesday, the item was reportedly part of the Alberta Pavilion at the 1986 World Exposition in Vancouver.

“First thought to be from the Late Jurassic or Cretaceous period, he or she is actually from the Expo 86 era,” reads the tweet. “Please contact police with any info.”

The Mounties note that the cat pictured on top of the dinosaur’s head is not a suspect in the crime.