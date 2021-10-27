SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec court hears stay request on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec delays deadline for health-care workers’ mandatory vaccination' COVID-19: Quebec delays deadline for health-care workers’ mandatory vaccination
WATCH: The government has pushed the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15. As Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports, Quebec's health minister calls the decision difficult but necessary. – Oct 13, 2021

A legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccination mandate for health-care workers is being heard Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court.

The provincial government plans to suspend unvaccinated health network staff as of Nov. 15, but Premier François Legault raised the possibility this week of postponing the deadline.

Read more: Quebec could push back Nov. 15 health network vaccination deadline: Legault

Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau began hearing arguments today and says he will render a decision on Nov. 15 regardless of what the government decides.

The court is hearing arguments for an injunction from unvaccinated health-care workers who want mandatory vaccination delayed until after the case is heard on its merits in 2022.

Read more: Quebec nurses order to suspend licences of unvaccinated members as government deadline looms

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec delays deadline for health-care workers’ mandatory vaccination' COVID-19: Quebec delays deadline for health-care workers’ mandatory vaccination
COVID-19: Quebec delays deadline for health-care workers’ mandatory vaccination – Oct 13, 2021

A lawyer representing unvaccinated employees opened today’s pleadings, saying the government is legally obliged to ensure the protection of the population and “protect, maintain and improve” health services.

Natalia Manole argued the government’s decision to postpone an initial deadline of Oct. 15, citing concerns about an interruption in service, shows that applying the decree would do more harm than good for the population.

