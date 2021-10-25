Menu

Canada

Lachine Hospital to drastically cut ER hours, officials blame ‘critical’ staff shortages

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 8:17 pm
An ambulance is shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 202. The ER at the Lachine Hospital will be operating under reduced hours due to staff shortages. View image in full screen
An ambulance is shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, August 17, 202. The ER at the Lachine Hospital will be operating under reduced hours due to staff shortages. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Lachine Hospital, part of Montreal’s McGill University Health Centre, will be drastically reducing the hours of its ER as of Nov. 7.

A spokesperson for the MUHC said on Monday evening that while the hospital has been dealing with a labour shortage for several years, the situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital is now facing a “critical shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists,” according to MUHC Communications Manager Gilda Salomone.

Read more: Quebec could push back Nov. 15 health network vaccination deadline: Legault

Under the new hours, the emergency room will remain open seven days a week, but only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ambulances will be temporarily redirected.

Salomone said all its services at the CHSLD Camille-Lefebvre long-term care home will be maintained, not only in terms of capacity, but also support for patients who are chronically ventilated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec recruits 1,000 nurses to work full time amid urgent labour shortage

The hospital will also be maintaining elective surgeries and its capacity for hospitalization in medicine and surgery.

While the contingency plan comes into effect Nov. 7, it is not known how long it will last.

“We wish to assure our staff and patients that this situation is temporary and that we are working intensively in collaboration with the MSSS (Health Ministry) to correct it as soon as possible,” Salomone said. “Patient safety is our priority.”

