Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary murder suspect Robert Leeming testifies he had nothing to do with toddler’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 1:38 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT.
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT. Credit: Calgary Police Service

A Calgary man who has admitted to killing his girlfriend has testified he had nothing to do with the death of her 22-month-old daughter.

Robert Leeming broke down, sobbing, several times when he took the stand at his trial on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Aliyah Sanderson in 2019.

Read more: Undercover officer says Calgary murder suspect Robert Leeming led them to site where mother, daughter were buried

He has already entered a guilty plea in the second-degree murder of the girl’s mother, Jasmine Lovett.

Leeming testified that he loved Aliyah and that she was a great kid.

He also denied having any reason to kill her.

Read more: Calgary medical examiner testifies ‘very unlikely’ Aliyah Sanderson died in accidental fall

Story continues below advertisement

Leeming said he heard a thud after he saw Aliyah start to climb a set of stairs, but he picked her up and she seemed fine.

The bodies of the girl and her mother were found buried in a shallow grave in a remote area west of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Leeming trial hears how accused murderer led undercover officers to bodies of Calgary mother and daughter' Leeming trial hears how accused murderer led undercover officers to bodies of Calgary mother and daughter
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagMurder Trial tagJasmine Lovett tagAliyah Sanderson tagRobert Leeming tagCalgary murder trial tagRobert Leeming trial tagRobert Leeming court tagCalgary second-degree murder trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers