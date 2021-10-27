Calgary murder suspect Robert Leeming testifies he had nothing to do with toddler’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who has admitted to killing his girlfriend has testified he had nothing to do with the death of her 22-month-old daughter.

Robert Leeming broke down, sobbing, several times when he took the stand at his trial on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Aliyah Sanderson in 2019.

He has already entered a guilty plea in the second-degree murder of the girl’s mother, Jasmine Lovett.

Leeming testified that he loved Aliyah and that she was a great kid.

He also denied having any reason to kill her.

Leeming said he heard a thud after he saw Aliyah start to climb a set of stairs, but he picked her up and she seemed fine.

The bodies of the girl and her mother were found buried in a shallow grave in a remote area west of Calgary.