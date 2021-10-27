Menu

Crime

Toronto police release suspect vehicle image from weekend plaza parking lot shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 6:17 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours' Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours. Rosen has more on the city's latest surge in gun violence.

Toronto Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle seen driving ‘aggressively’ away from the scene of a shooting during the day on Saturday.

Police said crews were called to the Weston Road and Highway 401 area at 3:42 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Daylight shooting marks 3rd homicide investigation in Toronto in less than 24 hours

He was later identified by police as 24-year-old Mathio Youkhanna from Toronto.

Police said the suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in the shooting, is described as a black Lexus SUV. It was seen driving away in an aggressive manner a few minutes after the shooting, police said.

