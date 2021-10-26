Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia passes legislation banning protests that block access to hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia introduces legislation to create ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters protesters' Nova Scotia introduces legislation to create ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters protesters
Nova Scotia is introducing legislation to protect health-care providers and patients from protests held outside health-care facilities. Jesse Thomas reports. – Oct 14, 2021

Nova Scotia has passed legislation banning protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities.

The Protecting Access to Health Services Act tabled by the Progressive Conservative government passed third and final reading today in the legislature.

Read more: N.S. introduces legislation creating ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters

The bill establishes a 50-metre “safe access bubble” around hospitals and other facilities, such as doctors’ offices, where protests won’t be permitted.

An adopted amendment clarifies that union picket lines will still be allowed outside health facilities under the legislation.

Read more: Nurses’ union in N.S. condemns ‘anti-science’ protest planned at Halifax hospital

Nova Scotia joins Quebec, which adopted a law banning COVID-19-related protests outside schools and hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta recently announced it was adding hospitals, clinics and other health-care facilities to a list of essential infrastructure protected under an anti-blockade law.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagHospital Protests tagProtecting Access to Health Services Act taghospital protest ban taghospital protest bubble tagnova scotia hospital bubble tagnova scotia hospital protest tagnova scotia hospital protest ban tag

