Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. introduces legislation creating ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Protests against pandemic protocols, vaccine passports held at Canadian hospitals' Protests against pandemic protocols, vaccine passports held at Canadian hospitals
Demonstrators against pandemic protocols and COVID-19 vaccine voiced their displeasure outside hospitals across Canada on Monday. Eric Sorensen looks at who's behind the protests, and what can be done to keep hospitals from becoming battle lines – Sep 13, 2021

Nova Scotia is introducing legislation to protect health-care providers and patients from protests held outside health-care facilities.

The move was prompted by a string of protests outside hospitals in the country, including in Halifax in September, against COVID-19 measures.

Read more: Nurses’ union in N.S. condemns ‘anti-science’ protest planned at Halifax hospital

The Protecting Access to Health Services Act was introduced Thursday, and will prohibit protests “and other disruptive activities” at hospitals, mental-health facilities, home-care services, long-term care services, clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

The legislation establishes a 50-metre “safe-access bubble zone.”

Peaceful protests can occur outside that perimeter, the province notes.

“Nova Scotians have the right to access healthcare without fear for their health and safety. This includes patients and their families,” said Premier Tim Houston, in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“While Nova Scotians have a right to protest, protests cannot be allowed to disrupt access to healthcare. People need to be able to go to work or access the help they need without facing intimidation or harassment.”

This legislation will come into force when it receives royal assent. The province notes that the legislation is not limited to the current state of emergency, which came into effect in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar bill was passed in March 2020 — the Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Act — which prohibits protests at abortion services clinics.

The province notes that penalties for this new act will be similar to that one.

Story continues below advertisement

A first offence for an individual carries a fine up to $5,000 and/or six-months in prison. A second offence carries a fine between $1,000 and $10,000, as well as the possibility of a year in prison.

A corporation could be fined up to $25,000 for a first offence, and up to $100,000 for subsequent offences.

Quebec has adopted a law banning COVID-19-related protests outside schools and hospitals, while Alberta recently announced it was adding hospitals, clinics and other health-care facilities to a list of essential infrastructure protected under an anti-blockade law.

–with a file from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Health-care workers condemn protest outside Halifax hospital' Health-care workers condemn protest outside Halifax hospital
Health-care workers condemn protest outside Halifax hospital – Sep 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ns poli tagnova scotia poli tagFree Expression tagHealth Care Protests tagCOVID-19 protests Nova Scotia taghealthcare facilities protests tagmedical facilities protest tagNova Scotia hospital protests tagProtecting Access to Health Services Act tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers