Health

Quebec coroner tired of ongoing blame game over COVID-19 deaths at Herron long-term care home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 2:08 pm
Coroner's inquest into multiple deaths at CHSLD Herron continues
Testimony resumed on Monday in the coroner's inquest looking into multiple deaths at CHSLD Herron during the first wave of COVID-19. Three witnesses took the stand to describe the events that occurred inside the Dorval long-term care home.

A Quebec coroner is reminding an inquest into deaths at a privately owned Montreal long-term care home that the regional health authority and the home’s management were both responsible for care of vulnerable patients.

Géhane Kamel told a hearing Tuesday that both parties were “accountable” and “responsible” for the elderly who had been placed under their care.

She said she is growing tired of finger-pointing between health authority managers called in to help at Residence Herron during the pandemic’s first wave and the home’s representatives.

Her comments came as the health authority’s deputy director took the stand for the first time during the inquest.

COVID-19: Coroner extends inquest into CHSLD Herron deaths
Najia Hachimi-Idrissi testified that the health authority was unable force three doctors assigned to Herron, who were seeing patients through telemedicine as COVID-19 cases mounted, to treat patients on site.

She also maintained the health authority could not oblige unionized employees to report for work at Herron.

She said that is why non-unionized managers were the first to arrive at Herron to provide help in late March 2020, noting that many of the managers had nursing training.

