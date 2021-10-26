Saskatoon man facing 6 firearms charges following police chase

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges including six firearms offenses following a short police chase with a stolen truck Monday morning.

Saskatoon police noticed a Ford F250 at Idylwyld Drive North and Circle Drive around 11 a.m., which matched the description of one that had been reported stolen.

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused and continued to travel onto Airport Drive.

Police engaged their helicopter to monitor the vehicle from the air and watched as the suspect continued to drive dangerously before hitting a police spike belt and driving into a ditch along Idylwyld Drive North.

Story continues below advertisement

The man tried to run away but was caught by a member of the K9 unit. Police say the man was treated at the scene for a dog bite.

While searching the vehicle, police found a shotgun and rifle, 14.78 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and numerous stolen household items.

Read more: Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house

The 27-year-old is now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving, evading police, driving while prohibited and six firearms offenses.

The man’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

0:11 Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house – Sep 21, 2021