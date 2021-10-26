Man charged with child luring and pornography in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man has been charged with child luring and child pornography offences.

In a release, the RCMP said investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Lower Truro, N.S. on Oct. 20 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) in June 2021.

Charles McLeod of Lower Truro was arrested at the home without incident.

Police said he has been charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

McLeod was released on a number of strict conditions and will appear in Truro provincial court on Jan. 12, 2022.

