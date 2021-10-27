Forge FC drops Canadian Championship semi to CF Montreal in shootout

Send this page to someone via email

CF Montreal moved on to the Canadian Championship final following an 8-7 shootout victory over Forge FC on Wednesday night.

The MLS squad advanced when it’s 11th opportunity taken by keeper Sebastian Breza was slotted past counterpart Triston Henry.

Henry missed his penalty prior to Breza’s goal.

Just under 6,000 fans watched the first-ever visit by a Major League Soccer (MLS) club to Tim Horton’s field end a scoreless draw after 90 minutes.

CF Montreal now awaits the winner next month’s other semi between MLS’ Toronto FC and the Canadian Premier League’s (CPL) leader Pacific FC.

Forge is set to host fourth-place HFX Wanderers FC in CPL play Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Tim Horton’s Field.

The reigning CPL champs will resume their CONCACAF League quarter final with a second leg home game against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles F.C.