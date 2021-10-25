Organization that supports Calgary kids appealing for help amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that provides important support for kids is asking for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal for volunteers to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters program comes as 200 young Calgarians wait for a close connection amid the isolation of COVID-19.

Owen Dziedziura, 10, has been enjoying several activities after recently being partnered with his big brother Dale Stevenson.

“We built an airplane, a car, a spaceship,” Dziedziura said.

“We’ve gone to the aviation museum. We did mini golf where he beat me,” Stevenson said.

BBBS is now inviting adults to apply to match up with one of the 200 young Calgarians waiting to meet a mentor.

“A lot of these young people need someone to believe in them, someone to spend some time with them, show them the possibilities that are out there,” BBBS’ Jodi McKay said.

As it gets into its fall recruiting campaign, BBBS says many kids need support to get through the pandemic.

“Some are dealing with mental health issues, themselves or in their homes,” McKay said. “We’ve all experienced it with COVID: social isolation, (the need for) connection, having a positive relationship.”

Stevenson says the experience is well worth it.

“It’s been great,” Stevenson said. “For me, it’s been a real learning experience, just being able to help Owen in some things and help him learn some new things and just be there as more of a mentor than anything.”

Stevenson and Dziedziura are now eager to share some of the winter activities that lie ahead.

“Tobogganing and maybe skating,” Stevenson said.

Dziedziura says there’s one thing he can’t wait to get up to with Stevenson: “Snowball fights!”