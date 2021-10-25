Menu

Canada

Rural Saskatchewan crash kills 15-year-old girl, injures 16-year-old driver

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:02 pm
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP in Saskatchewan say a single motor vehicle collision last Saturday has resulted in the death of a teenage girl and injured the driver.

Police from the Wadena, Sask., RCMP detachment received word of the crash just before 7:30 p.m. on rural road 617, about eight kilometres south of Invermay, Sask.

Invermay is about 260 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Read more: 19-year-old woman killed in single vehicle rollover near Green Lake, Sask.

According to RCMP, investigators have determined that two people were in an SUV when it rolled off the road.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say her family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with what are described as serious injuries. No update has been provided on her condition at this time.

Read more: One dead after rollover near Saskatchewan-Manitoba border

The rural road was closed for a number of hours during the investigation, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan weather outlook: Oct. 25' Saskatchewan weather outlook: Oct. 25
Saskatchewan weather outlook: Oct. 25
