Rural Saskatchewan crash kills 15-year-old girl, injures 16-year-old driver

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Saskatchewan say a single motor vehicle collision last Saturday has resulted in the death of a teenage girl and injured the driver.

Police from the Wadena, Sask., RCMP detachment received word of the crash just before 7:30 p.m. on rural road 617, about eight kilometres south of Invermay, Sask.

Invermay is about 260 kilometres northeast of Regina.

According to RCMP, investigators have determined that two people were in an SUV when it rolled off the road.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say her family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with what are described as serious injuries. No update has been provided on her condition at this time.

The rural road was closed for a number of hours during the investigation, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

2:40 Saskatchewan weather outlook: Oct. 25 Saskatchewan weather outlook: Oct. 25